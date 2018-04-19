A Colorado lawmaker introduced a bill Thursday to rename a portion of Interstate 25 in honor of former President Obama.

State Rep. Dan Pabon’s bill, HJR18-1016, was presented to the House Transportation Committee on Thursday morning.

If it passes, the portion of Interstate 25 that passes through Denver County would be designated as the Barack Obama Highway.

“If successful, Colorado would be the first city to honor President Obama in this way,” Mr. Pabon, a Democrat, wrote on his website.

“During his eight-year tenure, President Obama was a champion of progress, successfully taking on the challenges of a nation experiencing the largest recession since the Great Depression, bringing stability to the markets and growth to the economy, overseeing Congress’ restructuring of the nation’s healthcare system, enacting compassionate immigration reform, expanding environmental protections, and supporting groundbreaking LGBT-rights decisions,” the bill reads.

“President Obama’s extraordinary message of hope and resiliency will continue to inspire the nation for generations to come,” it continues.

