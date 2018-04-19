Sen. Bob Corker said Thursday he is “definitely not sure” that President Trump is running for re-election and said he would want to know who else is in the field before he weighs in on the 2020 presidential race.

“Whether the president runs again I think is very questionable, candidly,” the Tennessee Republican said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Mr. Trump has signaled he is running for re-election and hired political strategist Brad Parscale to run his 2020 campaign earlier this year. His campaign announced over the weekend that it has raised $10 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Mr. Corker, though, downplayed the money that’s been raised.

“Surely CNN is not taking at face value everything that comes out of the White House,” he said.

“Any president that is 18 months into their term, or 15 or 16, of 17, whatever it is, is likely to say they are going to run for re-election,” Mr. Corker said. “They do not want to be viewed as a lame duck.”

“Who knows whether President Trump is even going to run,” he said. “I have no idea whether the president runs for re-election nor what the field will be on the Republican side. So I think it is way too early to weigh in.”

