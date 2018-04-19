NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) - The Border Patrol reports finding 11 immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally hiding in a mobile home in Nogales, Arizona.
Border Patrol Agent Daniel Hernandez said Thursday the mobile home is located several miles north of the border and apparently was being used as a stash house.
Stash houses are locations where immigrants temporarily stay after being guided or transported across the U.S.-Mexico border before going to another location.
According to the Border Patrol, agents went to the location Monday in response to a call about suspicious activity and that Nogales police conducted a welfare check after two people entered the mobile home.
The 11 people inside included nine men, one woman and a teenage boy.
They were taken away to be processed for immigration violations.
