CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is getting $3.1 million in grants authorized through the 21st Century Cures Act to combat the opioid crisis, but the state’s Democratic congressional delegation says it’s not enough.

The legislation signed into law by President Barack Obama authorized $485 million in grants to states this year.

New Hampshire’s delegation had urged President Donald Trump’s administration to revise the formula used to allocate funding so it prioritizes states like New Hampshire that are hardest hit by the crisis. But that didn’t happen.

Rep. Carol Shea-Porter said the administration awarded less than 1 percent of the total funding to the state with the third-highest mortality rate, nowhere near what is needed “to turn the tide in this deadly crisis.”

New Hampshire will get additional funds in the recently-passed government funding bill.

