SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Another city council has voted against basing F-35 jets at the Air National Guard Base at the Vermont capital city’s airport.

The Burlington Free Press reports the South Burlington Council cast a 3-1 vote against the basing Monday.

Their vote follows Burlington City Council’s approval of a resolution last month requesting the Air Force use an aircraft quieter than the F-35.

Burlington’s Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger and Vermont’s congressional delegation have previously expressed support for the basing.

The head of the Vermont National Guard says the decision has already been made. The resolutions are not legally binding over the Air Force, which is part of the Department of Defense.

