PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Law enforcement and Pennsylvania Health Department officials are investigating the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, at a Philadelphia senior care facility.
The 84-year-old McMaster, a retired U.S. Army officer, died April 13 at Cathedral Village continuing care retirement facility. Local police and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office investigators are looking into it as a suspicious death. The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s office says McMaster died of “blunt impact head trauma.”
Facility officials say they are cooperating with investigators. They also say they contacted the Health Department and launched an internal investigation.
H.R. McMaster Jr. served as Trump’s national security adviser from February 2017 through March 22, when he resigned.
