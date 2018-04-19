President Trump’s allies are advising him to recognize that his personal lawyer Michael Cohen could flip against him if charged with wrongdoing.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Mr. Trump’s former lawyer Jay Goldberg sounded the alarm, telling the president he should be careful about trusting Mr. Cohen, whose office and hotel room were raided by the FBI last week.

“Michael will never stand up [for you]” Mr. Goldberg said he warned Mr. Trump in a phone call Friday, if Mr. Cohen is charged.

Mr. Goldberg pointed out that even mobsters have been flipped under pressure.

“The mob was broken by Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gravano caving in out of the prospect of a jail sentence,” Mr. Goldberg said.

Mr. Goldberg represented Mr. Trump in the 1990s. He said Mr. Trump called him and was seeking advice on how to deal with the ongoing saga.

Mr. Cohen is facing scrutiny over a $130,000 hush money payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had sex with Mr. Trump in 2006.

