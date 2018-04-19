President Trump endorsed Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn Thursday for a Senate seat in Tennessee in her race against former Democratic Gov. Phil Bedesen.

On Twitter, the president said Mrs. Blackburn “is a wonderful woman who has always been there when we have needed her.”

“Great on the Military, Border Security and Crime,” Mr. Trump said. “Loves and works hard for the people of Tennessee. She has my full endorsement and I will be there to campaign with her!”

While the president’s endorsement is no surprise, it could prove a shot in the arm for her in a state that Mr. Trump won in 2016. Retiring Sen. Bob Corker, Tennessee Republican who has clashed often with the president, said this week that Mrs. Blackburn faces an uphill battle against Mr. Bredesen in November.

Mr. Corker said he believes Mrs. Blackburn is down by around 6 percentage points to Mr. Bredesen and that he will have “crossover” appeal in November.

