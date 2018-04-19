President Trump warned California Gov. Jerry Brown that he’ll cut off federal funding for the deployment of California’s National Guard if the governor insists that the troops “do nothing” instead of enforcing immigration laws.

“Governor Jerry Brown announced he will deploy ‘up to 400 National Guard Troops’ to do nothing,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “The crime rate in California is high enough, and the Federal Government will not be paying for Governor Brown’s charade. We need border security and action, not words!”

Mr. Brown mobilized 400 National Guard members Wednesday to fight gangs and smugglers as part of the president’s efforts to strengthen border security. But the Democratic governor said the state’s national guard would not enforce immigration policy.

The governor’s office didn’t have an immediate response but did point to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s comments Wednesday night, after she spoke with Mr. Brown.

“Final details are being worked out but we are looking forward to the support,” she said on Twitter. “Thank you Gov Brown!”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Homeland Security agency that filed the request for assistance from the guard, referred a reporter’s request back to main Homeland Security.

California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is running to succeed the term-limited Mr. Brown, sounded a defiant note, saying Mr. Trump should focus on illegal immigrant “Dreamers” and “comprehensive immigration reform.”

“Work on those things and get back to us,” he said in a Twitter reply to the president.

Mr. Brown had initially sounded open to the request for troops, then earlier this week he rejected all the tasks CBP had sought the guard to help on. Those included watching border cameras, repairing vehicles and performing clerical tasks, with the aim of freeing Border Patrol agents to get out into the field.

On Wednesday, though, Mr. Brown said they’d reached agreement on roles his troops could perform. He said the deal was contingent on the federal government providing the funding — making Mr. Trump’s threat to cut off the money all the more serious.

Mr. Trump on Thursday also praised San Diego County “for defending the rule of law and supporting our lawsuit against California’s illegal and unconstitutional ‘Sanctuary’ policies.”

“California’s dangerous policies release violent criminals back into our communities, putting all Americans at risk,” the president tweeted.

