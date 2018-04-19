Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland teamed up Thursday on a proposal that calls on Congress to invested $100 billion to combat the nation’s opioid epidemic over the next decade.

The two Democrats said it is time to tackle the problem head-on.

“This is a crisis, it is out of control, and we have to have a strong response to it,” Mrs. Warren said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”

Mr. Cummings said their proposal aims to make sure that states, localities and organizations “can get the funds they need to address this problem the way they think it ought to be addressed.”

They said the measure also invests in training doctors and seeks to hold drug companies accountable.

“The fact is … that a 115 people per day are dying in our country, and so what we want to do is make sure we come up with the best and most effective and efficient way to deal with this problem,” Mr. Cummings said

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.