A political action group run by former Obama administration officials and insiders from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign has launched a series of digital ads aimed at derailing CIA Director Mike Pompeo’s nomination to be secretary of state.

National Security Action, a liberal group known for criticizing President Trump, said Thursday that it is promoting three highly-crafted YouTube videos with the goal of “urging key Senators to reject” Mr. Pompeo’s nomination, claiming he’ll be “dangerous” if confirmed as America’s top diplomat.

One of the videos, titled “#StopPompeo - Islamophobia” opens with dark-suspense sound effects under a photo of Mr. Pompeo, as the following text runs appears: “Mike Pompeo has a track record of association with hate groups and bigoted comments against Muslims.”

“Don’t let Republicans empower another extremist to represent America,” the text continues.

The other two videos, feature the same sobering sound effects, and assert that “Trump is assembling a war cabinet” and that “Mike Pompeo is a climate denier in the pocket of the Koch brothers,” a reference to predominantly Republican political financiers and fossil fuel energy magnates Charles and David Koch.

The ads offer no examples of statements or actions Mr. Pompeo has taken to back up the harsh assertions about his character and record.

A National Security Action spokesperson told The Washington Times via email Thursday that while the ads are on YouTube, the group is engaged in a targeted push to spread them to social media users in Arizona, Nevada and Alaska — apparently in an effort to get the Republican senators from those three states to vote against Mr. Pompeo’s confirmation.

It remains to be seen how close an impending vote might be for Mr. Pompeo, whom President Trump nominated last month to head the State Department after firing the administration’s first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson.

The Senate voted 66-32 to confirm Mr. Pompeo as CIA director last year. But the former Republican congressman from Kansas is now up against unpredictable resistance in the secretary of state confirmation process.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Mr. Pompeo is facing so much opposition from Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the panel could be forced to take the unusual step of sending his nomination to the full Senate without a favorable recommendation.

With that as a backdrop, the National Security Action Committee circulated a press release Thursday promoting its anti-Pompeo YouTube ads. The group is headed by former Obama administration Deputy National Security Advisor and strategic communications chief Ben Rhodes, and Jake Sullivan, who was head of policy and planning at the State Department under President Obama and later served as chief foreign policy advisors to Mrs. Clinton’s presidential campaign.

The ads “highlight some of the traits that would make Pompeo an especially dangerous Secretary of State. Specifically, they focus on his predisposition for the use of force over diplomacy in key theaters as well as his long record of climate change denial and bigotry against minorities, including Muslim Americans, and other marginalized groups,” National Security Action said in a statement.

The statement quoted Dan Herman, the group’s head of advocacy and campaigns, as saying that if Mr. Pompeo is confirmed, he would fit “into the ‘War Cabinet’ Trump is assembling with John Bolton.”

Mr. Pompeo is a former U.S. Army officer who graduated first in his class from West Point and later graduated from Harvard Law School. He rode the Republican Tea Party wave into Congress in 2011.

Despite relatively broad support he received from senators as CIA director, many on the left have criticized comments he’s made about climate change and about Muslims.

During a confirmation hearing last year, Mr. Pompeo said he believed it was “ignorant, dangerous and absolutely unbelievable” that some U.S. officials have argued during recent years that climate change is a top national security threat facing the United States.

Comments Mr. Pompeo made about Islam and the war on terror in 2014 have also drawn the ire of some critics. According to a video of his remarks online, Mr. Pompeo told a church group that year that the jihadist “threat to America is from people who deeply believe that Islam is the way and the light and the only answer.”



“As we think about what U.S. policy needs to be and how we will begin to combat this, we need to recognize that these folks believe that it is religiously driven for them to wipe Christians from the face of the earth,” Mr. Pompeo said at the time. “They may be wrong, there’s some debate about that, the Koran actually says, they may be wholly misguided and I will tell you it is absolutely a minority within the Muslim faith.”



“But these folks are serious and they abhor Christians and will continue to press against us until we make sure that we pray and stand and fight and make sure that we know that Jesus Christ as our savior is truly the only solution for our world,” Mr. Pompeo said.

Feelings about the secretary of state nominee are mixed at the State Department. Behind the scenes, however, several diplomats have told The Times they are hopeful that Mr. Pompeo, who enjoys a closer rapport with Mr. Trump and is more comfortable in public forums and with the news media than the reserved Mr. Tillerson ever was, will boost the department’s currently lagging interagency clout.

