A conservative group announced it has launched a campaign to draft Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, to run to replace outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan.

FreedomWorks president Adam Brandon said Thursday activists are pumped up about the prospect of Mr. Jordan becoming speaker because they believe he will stand on principle and cut spending.

“If Republicans in Congress really want to see the swamp drain, Rep. Jordan is the guy that’s going to work with President Trump to get it done,” Mr. Brandon said.

Mr. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, announced last week that he will not seek re-election this fall, setting the stage for House GOP lawmakers to choose a new leader next year.

Mr. Ryan has thrown his support behind House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California — though others have suggested that Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana or Mr. Jordan are more in tune with grassroots activists and better choices to lead the party in the House.

“The level of grassroots energy surrounding a Jordan speakership campaign is something we haven’t seen in years,” Mr. Brandon said. “It indicates to us that selecting a truly conservative speaker would change the entire momentum of the 2018 midterm election cycle.”

“Our activists believe this speakership campaign is the battle that will determine the future of the Republican Party,” he said.

