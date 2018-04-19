The chairman of the House Freedom Caucus brushed aside the idea that President Trump won’t run for a second term.
Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican, said that not only does he believe Mr. Trump will run for re-election, but that he is going to “run strongly for a second term.”
“My conversations with the president don’t give me any indication he is not running and certainly I will support him,” Mr. Meadows said.
The comments came after Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee said that it is “questionable” whether Mr. Trump will run in 2020 and, like several of his GOP colleagues, refused to say whether he would endorse Mr. Trump’s re-election bid.
