Americans for Prosperity is bankrolling television and digital attack ads against Sen. Jon Tester, dinging the Democrat over his support for Obamacare and accusing him of being too partisan on health care.

The Hill website reported that the group, which is backed Charles and David Koch, is pouring $560,000 into the ad buy against Mr. Tester, who is running for a third term in the midterm election.

“Montana families struggle to make ends meet,” the narrator says in the ad. “Our biggest worry? Rising health care costs. Sen. Jon Tester knows that, and he knows that Obamacare isn’t working.”

“So did Tester vote to fix it? No. He voted again and again to keep the mess that Obamacare created,” the narrator says, before accusing him of “putting partisan politics ahead of our care.”

Mr. Tester is viewed as a slight favorite to win re-election.

