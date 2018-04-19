The memos that then-FBI Director James Comey wrote about his interactions with President Trump will be seen by several House Republicans late Thursday, a Justice Department official confirmed.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte had been preparing to subpoena the Justice Department for the memos, but it is not known whether one was ever issued.

Congress had asked for the memos earlier this week but Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said more time was needed to redact classified information. It is not known whether the memos will be sent to Congress or lawmakers will have to travel to the Justice Department to view them.

Mr. Comey said he wrote the memos because he was concerned about his interactions with Mr. Trump and wanted contemporaneous records. After he was fired last May, he gave those memos to a friend who works as a law professor at Columbia University. The friend leaked the memos to The New York Times, which were the basis for a story on the difficult relationship between Mr. Comey and the president.

The memos are viewed as an important part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. Mr. Mueller is looking into whether Mr. Comey’s firing was an attempt to undermine the probe.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, had dismissed Mr. Goodlatte’s subpoena threat as “theater.” He said handing over the memos would interfere with Mr. Mueller’s probe.

“The Comey memos are key to the special counsel’s work,” he said. “Pursuant to long-standing Department policy and absent any satisfactory accommodation, the Department of Justice cannot simply had over evidence that is part of an ongoing criminal investigation.”

On the same day Mr. Goodlatte said he was preparing a subpoena, a group of conservative lawyers asked the Justice Department to bring charges against Mr. Comey along with other Obama administrations who were part of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.