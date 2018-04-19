The Justice Department on Thursday sent Congress copies of the memos that former FBI Director James B. Comey wrote about his interactions with President Trump, moving to head off a looming subpoena from Capitol Hill.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd also confirmed that the memos contain classified information — potentially increasing the risk to Mr. Comey, who arranged for the contents to be leaked to the press last year as he was engaged in a public relations battle with the president.

Copies of redacted versions of the memos were sent to multiple House and Senate committees. Unredacted versions with the classified information included will be sent Friday by secure means, Mr. Boyd said.

Mr. Comey testified to Congress last year that he specifically avoided including classified information in the memos so that their contents could be used.

“My thinking was if I write in such a way that won’t include anything that trigger classification, that will make it easier to discuss within FBI and government,” he said at the time.

While the documents may not have been marked classified, Mr. Comey himself, during the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, said information can be classified even if it’s not marked as such.

But Rep. Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, who was one of those who received the memos Thursday, said the documents could clear Mr. Comey. He said a memo that Mr. Comey’s friend shared with the New York Times “is clearly marked ‘UNCLASSIFIED.’”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, gave a different version of events earlier this year. He said Mr. Comey wrote seven memos, four of them where classified, and four were given to the friend.

That, Mr. Grassley said, means “at least one” of the memos the former director gave to his friend was classified.

While the documents may not have been marked classified, Mr. Comey himself said, during the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, that information can be classified even if it’s not marked as such. Information can also have its classification status upgraded after the fact.

Congress had asked for the memos earlier this week but Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said more time was needed for the redactions.

Mr. Comey said he wrote the memos because he was concerned about his interactions with Mr. Trump and wanted contemporaneous records. After he was fired last May, he gave those memos to a friend who works as a law professor at Columbia University. The friend leaked the memos to The New York Times, which were the basis for a story on the difficult relationship between Mr. Comey and the president.

Appearing on CNN on Thursday afternoon, Mr. Comey said he was “OK” with the memos being released.

The memos are viewed as an important part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. Mr. Mueller is looking into whether or not Mr. Comey’s firing is an was an attempt to undermine an investigation into Russian meddling.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, had dismissed as “theater” the subpoena threat made this week by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican and Judiciary panel chairman. Mr. Nadler said handing over the memos would interfere with Mr. Mueller’s probe.

“The Comey memos are key to the special counsel’s work,” he said. “Pursuant to long-standing Department policy and absent any satisfactory accommodation, the Department of Justice cannot simply had over evidence that is part of an ongoing criminal investigation.”

On the same day Mr. Goodlatte said he was preparing a subpoena, a group of conservative lawyers asked the Justice Department to bring charges against Mr. Comey along with other Obama administration officials who were part of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails.

The Justice Department handed over the Comey memos faster than other recent Congressional document requests.

Last week, it handed over document related to the Clinton email investigation to the House Intelligence Committee after Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, threatened to impeach Mr. Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray over the delay.

The Justice Department said it was slow to comply because of the volume of documents and number of reductions needed.

The Judiciary panel is still awaiting nearly 1.2 million documents from the Justice Department relating to the FBI’s decision not to charge Mrs. Clinton in the email probe and the application to spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

⦁ Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.

