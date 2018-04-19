Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina said he doesn’t expect the race to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan to take shape until after the November election.

Mr. Meadows, head of of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, said that Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is the frontrunner to replace Mr. Ryan, but that he could have some competition.

“There are a number of other people beyond the ones that have been reported that are talking about jumping into that race,” he said on CNN. “So I don’t see things happening until after the November midterms. You know there is a question right now as to whether we keep the majority or not.”

Mr. Meadows said there is no one who has the 218 votes needed to seize the leadership perch other than Mr. Ryan, who recently announced he was not running for re-election.

Mr. Ryan has endorsed Mr. McCarthy.

