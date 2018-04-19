President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen withdrew a pair of defamation lawsuits Wednesday against BuzzFeed and the opposition research firm Fusion GPS over the controversial Steele dossier.

Mr. Cohen had sued for libel, but he decided to pull the lawsuits after the FBI seized records from his hotel room last week.

“The decision to voluntarily discontinue these cases was a difficult one,” said David Schwartz, Mr. Cohen’s attorney, said in a statement.

“We believe the defendants defamed my client, and vindicating Mr. Cohen’s rights was — and still remains — important. But given the events that have unfolded, and the time, attention, and resources needed to prosecute these matters, we have dismissed the matters, despite their merits,” Mr. Schwartz said.

The unverified dossier, funded by the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee and compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, claimed Mr. Cohen traveled to Europe in the summer of 2016, and specifically Prague, to meet with Russian operatives to “clean up the mess” over disclosures of other Trump associates’ reported ties to Russia.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly dismissed the dossier as “false and fake” and part of “witch hunt” to undermine his presidency while Mr. Cohen has denied ever visiting the Czech capital for the meeting.

In a statement on Thursday, BuzzFeed called the suit against it meritless.

“Today’s news suggests that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer no longer thinks an attack on the free press is worth his time,” the online news service said.

Meanwhile, Fusion GPS said it welcomed Mr. Cohen’s decision.

“With his decision, it appears that Mr. Cohen can now focus on his many other legal travails,” the firm said in statement.

In a separate legal matter, Mr. Cohen is also entangled in a court battle with porn star Stormy Daniels over a hush-money settlement reached weeks before the 2016 election.

The case involves a $130,000 payment he made to her as part of a nondisclosure agreement to keep her quiet about an affair she alleges she had with Mr. Trump. Ms. Daniels claims the agreement is invalid because she says Mr. Trump never signed it.

