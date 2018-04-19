BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota officials are asking a federal judge to delay part of a ruling that found problems with the state’s voter identification laws.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland earlier this month agreed to expand the proof of identity Native Americans can use for elections and eliminated a requirement that those documents include residential street addresses.

Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum says that part of the ruling is “unworkable.” He says someone with only a post office box could still vote in a precinct where they don’t live.

Several members of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in North Dakota challenged the state’s voter identification laws, saying they were a form of voter suppression.

The state also is opposing attorney fees totaling more than $1.1 million filed by the plaintiffs.

