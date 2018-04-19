WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon says there have been no reports of civilian casualties from last week’s missile strikes by the United States, France and Britain.

Spokeswoman Dana W. White said this is a testament to the accuracy of U.S. and allied weapons. She also disputed Russia’s claim that a significant number of missiles were shot down.

Speaking alongside White at a Pentagon news conference, Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said the U.S. is confident - but not 100 percent certain - that chemical agents were present at all three sites attacked. He said this likely included chlorine gas and sarin.

White described the strikes as successful. She said there are currently no indications that Syria is preparing to use chemical weapons again.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.