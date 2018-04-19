ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - City officials in Maryland say President Donald Trump will give the commencement speech to the U.S. Naval Academy’s 2018 graduating class.

Annapolis spokeswoman Susan O’Brien told news outlets Wednesday the city will be cooperating with the Secret Service to provide security for Trump’s visit. It will be his first time speaking to the academy’s graduating class.

A precedent set by presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama was broken when Vice President Mike Pence gave the commencement address last year, as Trump was in Sicily for a Group of Seven summit. Trump instead spoke to the Coast Guard Academy’s graduating cadets the week before.

The ceremony for midshipmen is scheduled May 25 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

