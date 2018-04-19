Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last week reportedly told President Trump that he is not the target of a probe involving his personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Last week, FBI officials raided Mr. Cohen’s home and office, seizing evidence related to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels.

But Mr. Rosenstein is said to have reassured the president that he is not the focus of the probe, media outlets including CNN and Fox News reported late Thursday.

A Justice Department official said it does not comment on conversations with the president.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported Mr. Rosenstein also told the president that he was not the target of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

It has long been speculated that the president will move to fire Mr. Rosenstein and Mr. Mueller. Mr. Trump was said to have seriously considered terminating Mr. Mueller in December.

When asked by reporters if he was removing either of the two, Mr. Trump shot back, “They’re still here.”

“We want to put the investigation behind us. And we have to get back to business,” the president said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.