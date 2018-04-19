Sen. Ron Johnson said Thursday it is too soon to say whether he will support President Trump for re-election, brushing aside the inquiry as a “gotcha question.”

The Wisconsin Republican said the media is way too fixated on the 2020 election and that he is more focused on issues, including the national debt and deficit, and supporting the Trump agenda.

“You know it is way too early to be talking about the 2020 [election],” Mr. Johnson said on CNN’s “New Day” when asked whether he plans to support Mr. Trump’s re-election bid. “It could be a completely different world by 2020. We have a 2018 election first.”

Mr. Johnson called it a “gotcha question” and said that it is “unusual that members of the media would be talking about the 2020 election in 2018.”

CNN reported Thursday that more than two dozen GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill refused to say whether they will back Mr. Trump’s quest for a second term.

