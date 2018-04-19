The Senate Intelligence Committee will hold a public confirmation hearing early next month to consider President Donald Trump’s pick to be the next CIA director — current Deputy Director of the agency Gina Haspel — the panel has announced.

The public hearing will occur Wednesday May 9, with a closed door session to follow later that day. Ms. Haspel’s nomination will then be considered in a vote by the entire Senate.

If confirmed, the long-time veteran of the CIA’s clandestine service would become the first female head of the agency.

Mr. Trump selected Ms. Haspel to replace agency chief Mike Pompeo, who is now under consideration for secretary of state.

Some lawmakers and human rights groups oppose her nomination because of her role in the CIA’s detention and harsh interrogation of terror suspects after 9/11.

But she is widely popular and respected within America’s intelligence community. Earlier this moth, more than 50 former senior U.S. government officials from across the political spectrum united to endorse her.

