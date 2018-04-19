The Senate Judiciary Committee approved six of President Trump’s judicial nominees on Thursday, adding to more than two dozen federal bench picks who were already awaiting confirmation votes by the full Senate.

John B. Nalbandian, nominated for the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, was voted out of committee on straight party lines, with every Democrat opposing him. But two picks for the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Michael Y. Scudder and Amy J. St. Eve, had unanimous support.

During his confirmation hearing, Mr. Nalbandian said the Supreme Court correctly decided to legalize interracial marriage and desegregate schools, but refused to say if he approved of the ruling that legalized abortion, which drew criticism from Democrats on the committee.

Liberal pressure groups also complained that he defended requiring voters to show photo ID at the polls.

“Mr. Nalbandian has a highly partisan and ideological background,” said Vanita Gupta, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

The district court picks, who were cleared out of committee on Thursday, enjoyed bipartisan support. Those include: Kari A. Dooley for the District of Connecticut, Dominic W. Lanza for the District of Arizona and Charles J. Williams for the Northern District of Iowa.

Since taking office, Mr. Trump has made it a priority to fill the unprecedented amount of federal judicial vacancies, which includes confirming 14 circuit court judges — more than President Obama and President Bush combined during their first 14 months.

There are more than 30 judicial nominees, who have been cleared out of committee, but are waiting for confirmation votes before the full Senate.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.