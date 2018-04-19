COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina lawmakers want to ban drones from airspace near military bases or prisons.

A House subcommittee voted unanimously Thursday for legislation to make flying drones within a certain distance of the facilities a misdemeanor which could cost up to $500 or 30 days in jail.

Authorized drones registered by the Federal Aviation Administration for monitoring or drones approved by military officials or Department of Corrections would be exempt.

Camden Sen. Vincent Sheheen says the legislation is timely after the Lee Correctional Institution fight that left seven dead and 22 injured. Officials say that fight was started over gang territories and contraband.

The bills passed the Senate in February.

