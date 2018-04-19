Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas finds himself locked in a tight re-election race against Democrat Beto O’Rourke, according to a new survey.

A Quinnipiac University poll found that Mr. Cruz, who is running for a second term, holds a 47 percent to 44 percent lead over Mr. O’Rourke, who has served in the House since 2012, among Texas voters.

“Democrats have had a target on Sen. Ted Cruz’s back, and they may be hitting the mark. Once expected to ‘cruise’ to re-election, the incumbent is in a tight race with Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac Poll.

The polls margin of error was plus or minus 3.6 percent.

The Cook Political Report ranks Mr. Cruz as the favorite, describing his seat as “likely Republican.”

The poll showed Mr. O’Rourke has a double-digit lead among independent voters and large leads among black and Hispanic voters. Mr. Cruz, meanwhile, has a double-digit lead among men and a 25-point lead among white voters.

