President Trump lost another round in his legal battle over sanctuary cities Thursday as a federal appeals court ruled he could not force localities to cooperate with deportation officers beyond the very small terms already laid out in federal law.

The three-judge panel issued a nationwide injunction preventing Attorney General Jeff Sessions from following through on his demands that local prisons and jails notify Homeland Security before they release a targeted immigrant, and that they allow federal officers and agents access to talk to the migrants.

The court, in sweeping language, cast itself as a defender against Mr. Trump’s bid at “tyranny.”

“If the Executive Branch can determine policy, and then use the power of the purse to mandate compliance with that policy by the state and local governments, all without the authorization or even acquiescence of elected legislators, that check against tyranny is forsaken,” wrote Judge Ilana Rovner, named to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by President George H.W. Bush.

