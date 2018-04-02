A Massachusetts resident sued conservative media pundit Alex Jones Monday for $1 million, saying he’s suffered harassment after Mr. Jones‘ company wrongly portrayed him as the Florida high school shooter.

Marcel Fontaine filed his lawsuit against Alex Jones, InfoWars and an InfoWars’ reporter after his photograph was embedded into an online article, portraying him as the shooter who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentines Day in Parkland, Florida, according to The Daily Beast.

But Mr. Fontaine was not the shooter and has never even been to Florida.

“He is an ordinary young man with no connection to these events. The articles were manifestly false and have caused him enormous injury and continuing personal harassment,” read the complaint filed by Mr. Fontaine’s attorney Mark D. Bankston.

Despite national media reports identifying Nikolas Cruz as the gunman, Mr. Fontaine continued to face harassment, according to the lawsuit.

Mr. Bankston claims his client was targeted by the right-wing website because he was wearing a T-shirt with an image of communist historical figures in the photo.

Mr. Fontaine’s picture was shared online by a North Carolina lawmaker, spread across Chinese social-media, and is believed to have been viewed by hundreds of millions of people, according to the lawsuit.

“Due to Defendants’ conduct, Plaintiff’s image has been irreparably tainted. InfoWar’s story became a lie told round the world,” the complaint said.

The 28-page lawsuit lists off a number of other incidents involving Mr. Jones and his website. For example, it notes Mr. Jones had to settle with Chobani, a yogurt company, after reporting it hired migrant rapists.

Mr. Jones and InfoWars did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

