A Democratic congressional candidate has pulled her ads from a Sinclair-owned station, called on her party colleagues to do the same, and compared the private firm’s actions to those of totalitarian regimes.
Amy McGrath, the front-runner in the Democratic primary for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District, said in a statement Monday that she’s ordered her campaign to pull ads from WKDY-TV in Louisville, which is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group.
She was reacting to a growing social-media campaign against Sinclair, based on a Deadspin video showing anchormen in multiple cities reading the same script, warning about the threat of “Fake News.”
That is totalitarianism, said Ms. McGrath, a retired Marine lieutenant colonel.
She said her campaign donors “should have the expectation that their financial support will never be used to enrich these chilling right-wing efforts to stifle the critical role of local journalism.”
Ms. McGrath then called for a national boycott of Sinclair.
“I call on all Democratic candidates across the country to take a firm stand against this frightening development to our Democracy and refuse to buy advertising time on all Sinclair-owned television stations,” she said in Monday’s statement.
By doing so, she claimed, “we can stand up to this threat to our independent media and send a firm message that these actions will not be tolerated.”
According to Ballotpedia, the 6th District of Kentucky is a prime Democratic pick-up target. Ms. McGrath has raised more than $1.1 million for the race, about twice what the other two major Democrats in the field have raised, combined.
The District is currently represented by Republican Andy Barr.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.