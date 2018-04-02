The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ inadequate record-keeping policies creates risk that ammunition, explosives and less-lethal devices such as smoke canisters could be lost or stolen without the bureau knowing, according to a report released Monday by the Department of Justice’s inspector general.

A survey of 13 ATF field offices found inconsistent or lack of records for munitions and explosives and mixing different types of ammunition on tracking records, the report said. In addition, the report found that ATF storage policies were ignored in some field offices, for example, filing out inventory forms in pencil instead of pen.

In total, the field offices underestimated total ammunition by nearly 31,000 rounds. That number is likely to much larger spread across the ATF’s roughly 275 field offices, the report said.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said the lack of proper record keeping is troubling because audits in 2002 and 2008 raised similar concerns that led to new ATF storage policies.

“Our findings are particularly concerning because prior audits identified similar issues and recommended corrective actions,” Mr. Horowitz said.

An ATF spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ATF field offices surveyed were not following ammunition storage protocols, the report said. Specifically, six ATF locations were missing ammunition records from periods ranging between 15 and 38 months over the past four years. The Nashville field office did not begin using the required ammunition records until Inspector General investigators asked for copies prior to their site visit.

Furthermore, 11 of the 13 ATF sites audited found that officials had not consistently documented additions or withdrawals on ammunition records. For example, the Cheyenne, Wyoming, office cataloged 1,800 rounds of 5.56 caliber rifle ammunition on July 7, 2014. The next entry, dated Oct. 1, 2014, shows a balance of 900 rounds, but no records documented what happened to the other 900 rounds of ammunition.

The inspector general blamed the inventory discrepancy on misinterpretation of ATF policy. For example, field office officials said some of the inventory discrepancies occurred because the ATF requires offices to only account for full cases of ammunition. Thus, once a case is opened, the entire case is removed from the records regardless of how many rounds are in that case. But the inspector general said the requirement to count full cases of ammunition applies only to biannual ATF-wide property inventories.

Although the inspector general found that the ATF had strong physical control of its explosives, it identified two types of explosives at the bureau’s National Center for Explosive Training and Research that had incorrect balances, according to the report. The discrepancies were because ATF officials relied upon the quantities handwritten on the outside of the explosive box rather than the counting the actual amount inside.

“As a result, ATF cannot provide evidence that the explosives were not lost or stolen either prior to or after the donated explosives were received,” the report said.

Similar discrepancies were found with the ATF’s less-lethal projections. KO1 baton rounds, beanbag rounds and smoke canisters were among the inventories found to be inaccurate.

The inspector general said the ATF agreed to implement its recommendations and will begin to track the acquisition, use and current balance of its ammunition. It pledged to enhance its weapon storage policy to help account for weapons and agreed to update its explosive record-keeping policies, according to the report.

