Border Patrol agents say they can’t be much clearer: They want more walls along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a new survey conducted by the National Border Patrol Council, the agents’ union, they overwhelmingly backed adding a “wall system” in new strategic locations, saying it will boost their ability to nab or deter would-be illegal immigrants.

Agents also said they need the government to change the “catch-and-release” policy that means even after they arrest illegal immigrants at the border, they often have to immediately release them in the U.S., giving them the chance to disappear into the shadows with the 11 million other illegal immigrants already here.

The findings, shared with The Washington Times, appear to undercut congressional Democrats who released a report last month — based on an internal tool used by Homeland Security to evaluate security gaps — concluding that line agents didn’t actually support President Trump’s plans for a wall.

The NBPC’s new survey, of more than 600 agents in two of the Border Patrol’s busiest sectors, found just the opposite: A stunning 89 percent of line agents said a “wall system in strategic locations is necessary to securing the border.” Just 7 percent disagreed.

Brandon Judd, president of the NBPC, said it contradicts a March 22 report by Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, who looked at data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection — the Homeland Security Agency that oversees the Border Patrol — and concluded agents didn’t want more fencing.

“There are many pieces to the border security puzzle and contrary to the minority staff report, the survey clearly shows frontline Border Patrol Agents identify a wall system in strategic locations as a vital and necessary piece of border security puzzle,” said Mr. Judd, who commissioned the survey.

As for the catch-and-release policy, agents were even more adamant that something needed to change there.

A staggering 95 percent of agents surveyed said the government’s inability to hold illegal immigrants while they await deportation serves as a magnet for still more would-be migrants.

Under catch-and-release, many illegal immigrants caught at the border are processed, given a future court date, then released into the communities on the hope that they come back when it’s time to be deported. Many of them never show up, instead disappearing into the shadows.

The White House held a press briefing Monday calling for changes to curtail catch-and-release. One official said courts have imposed a 20-day limit on holding families who’ve jumped the border — a virtual guarantee that those illegal immigrants will be released.

“We can’t possibly get a removal order within three weeks which means we have to release [them] within 20 days,” the official said.

Another official said migrants have learned to game the asylum system, claiming fear of being sent back to their home countries. More than 80 percent of those seeking asylum are granted initial admission to the U.S., giving them a foothold in the U.S. while they await court dates that can be delayed for five years.

The Trump administration demanded those legal changes and $25 billion in new funding for border security and the wall be included in this year’s attempt to strike a deal on the DACA program for illegal immigrant “Dreamers.” Democrats balked at those changes.

Of the 1,950-mile border with Mexico, some 654 miles is currently protected by a barrier. Mr. Trump’s wall-building plans would bring that total to about 1,000 miles.

All sides used to agree on the efficacy of border fencing, dating back to the 2006 Secure Fence Act, which called for a total of 700 miles of the border to be covered by two tiers of fencing. A 2007 law watered down those requirements, leaving the 654 miles of current coverage — about 300 miles of vehicle barriers and 354 miles of pedestrian fencing.

Even as late as 2013, the Senate immigration bill called for completing the 700 miles of fencing envisioned in the 2006 law. Every Democrat in the Senate at the time voted for that bill.

But Mr. Trump’s ascendance has politicized the wall, with some of those former supporters now backing away from fencing.

Some Democrats argue that immigration across the border has been cut enough that the border is essentially secure, at least from an illegal migration standpoint. Others argue that whatever problems remain, they won’t be solved with the type of wall Mr. Trump envisions.

Last month Democratic staffers on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee released a report saying Border Patrol agents and their supervisors asked for more technology and personnel, but didn’t want a wall, in their border security requests.

The staffers used information from CBP’s Capability Gap Analysis Process, which surveys the needs of each Border Patrol station to see what additional tools they want in order to meet their mission of stopping people, drugs and other contraband from crossing illegally.

Of 902 capability gaps identified in 2017, just 37 of them referenced a need for fencing or a wall, the Democratic report said.

“Border Patrol agents have rarely recommended building a wall to address the most commonly identified vulnerabilities – or “capability gaps” – along the southwest border,” the Democratic report concluded.

Mr. Judd says that’s not true. He said the capability gap process surveys few, if any, of the agents who are actually out patrolling. He had the NBPC undertake its own survey in order to finally answer the question of what agents actually want, and said the results showed they clearly back more border walls.

“What I found was that the minority staff report was nothing more than ‘political crap,’” he said in a statement to The Washington Times. “I’m truly disgusted knowing that the taxpayers had to foot the bill for something that amounted to nothing more than a political hit piece against the president of the United States.”

He called for an investigation into how the Democratic report was written.

Laura Epstein, a spokeswoman for the Homeland Security Committee Democrats, said their conclusions were based on the data they were given.

“The committee minority staff looked at data provided to the committee by Customs and Border Protection about priorities for strengthening border security,” she said.

She added: “As we have been in the past, we’re eager to continue to work with CBP, NBPC, and all stakeholders to ensure that the men and women patrolling the border and working every day to keep our country safe get the resources and support they need to be successful.”

CBP didn’t respond in time for this story, but at a press conference last week acting Deputy Commissioner Ronald D. Vitiello said in his experience agents do want a wall to be added as part of an overall border strategy.

“Our agents and officers have decades of experience and they know their operational needs,” Mr. Vitiello said.

