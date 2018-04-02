A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky who has cerebral palsy has left the Capitol in an ambulance.

A House Republican Caucus spokesman confirmed Republican Rep. Brandon Reed is on his way to the hospital. Republican Rep. Chris Fugate called it a “serious medical condition.”

Reed’s absence comes as lawmakers are voting on a two-year operating budget and a proposal to impose sales taxes on a host of services like auto repair and some home improvements. The measure has already passed the Republican-controlled state Senate.

Reed represents three central Kentucky counties. He was first elected in 2016, part of the election that saw Republicans win control of the state House for the first time in nearly 100 years.

