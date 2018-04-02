Rep. Charlie Dent said Monday that former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin was “pushed out” of his position.

“This had been going on for several weeks,” Mr. Dent, Pennsylvania Republican, said on CNN.

He said that Mr. Shulkin did a good job running the VA, but that the Trump administration likely wanted to see more change in the first year. Mr. Dent chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs and worked closely with Mr. Shulkin.

“I think really the policy issue that really got Secretary Shulkin in hot water was this: I believe we need to better integrated the veteran health system with the civilian health system. Secretary Shulkin, through choice, was doing that. Now the question might be the pace of that integration,” Mr. Dent said.

Mr. Shulkin was terminated by President Trump last week, but the administration originally said he stepped down from the post willingly.

