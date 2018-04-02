DENVER (AP) - Colorado’s Republican-led Senate is debating a resolution calling for the expulsion of a GOP senator accused of harassing a former legislative aide.
Senate President Kevin Grantham allowed the Democratic resolution concerning Sen. Randy Baumgardner to be brought to the floor late Monday.
The resolution faces long odds in a chamber with a strong Republican majority.
Baumgardner, who represents a rural northwest Colorado district, was accused of inappropriately touching the aide. A third-party investigator determined the claims were credible. Baumgardner denies wrongdoing.
Senate President Kevin Grantham had deemed the case closed after Baumgardner stepped down from a committee chairmanship. He previously had declined to bring the resolution to the Senate floor.
