President Trump doubled down on criticism of Amazon on Monday saying, that they have an unfair advantage in retail.
“Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field!” Mr. Trumptweeted.
Mr. Trump has long been critical of Amazon and said there should be an online tax to make them competitive with in-store retailers. The president’s renewed attacks on the online store’s policy have caused their stock prices to dip in recent days.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.