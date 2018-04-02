President Trump said Monday that Republicans should use the “nuclear option” to pass immigration laws pertaining to the border if Democrats refuse to come to a deal.

“Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large ‘Caravans’ of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws…..” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump added that Congress must act on the issue immediately and cannot wait for a comprehensive or bipartisan deal.

“…Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People. Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!” he tweeted.

The president also emphasized that it is Democrats who failed to act on behalf of DACA recipients — those brought to the U.S. illegally as children — and that the policy is being abused.

“DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon… No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!” he tweeted.

