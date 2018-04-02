President Trump said Monday night that “caravans” of illegal immigrants headed to the U.S. from Central America prove the need to build a border wall.

“Honduras, Mexico and many other countries that the U.S. is very generous to, sends many of their people to our country through our WEAK IMMIGRATION POLICIES,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Caravans are heading here. Must pass tough laws and build the WALL. Democrats allow open borders, drugs and crime!”

Honduras, Mexico and many other countries that the U.S. is very generous to, sends many of their people to our country through our WEAK IMMIGRATION POLICIES. Caravans are heading here. Must pass tough laws and build the WALL. Democrats allow open borders, drugs and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

In recent days, the president has tweeted about a group of more than 1,000 migrants on a monthlong trek from Central America through Mexico toward the U.S. A majority are from Honduras.

The president also criticized Congress and the Obama administration for having failed to enact tougher immigration measures to act against illegals.

“As ridiculous as it sounds, the laws of our country do not easily allow us to send those crossing our Southern Border back where they came from,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. “A whole big wasted procedure must take place. Mexico & Canada have tough immigration laws, whereas ours are an Obama joke. ACT CONGRESS.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.