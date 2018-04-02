Several polls already have confirmed that the nation has a “fake news” problem — a phenomenon that President Trump pointed out to the public long ago. A Monmouth University survey is the latest affirmation that shoddy, manipulative and questionable journalism is now a pestilence in the press, revealing that 77 percent of Americans say fake news has invaded “traditional” reporting in print and broadcast.

Americans also sense that there’s something insidious going on. The poll found that 83 percent of the public agree with this statement: “Outside groups or agents are trying to plant fake news stories in the mainstream media.”

There is agreement through a multitude of demographics: 89 percent of Republicans, 86 percent of men, 86 percent of conservatives, 84 percent of college grads, 82 percent of moderates, 81 percent of liberals and 80 percent of women agree — along with 76 percent of independents and Democrats.

“According to the public, fake news is the result of both outside agents trying to plant fabricated stories and the editorial processes of mainstream media outlets that disseminate false narratives. The perception of this problem couldn’t be more pervasive,” says Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The respondents did not miss much. Overall, 42 percent say news organizations that deal in fake news are trying to push an agenda; only a quarter believe these manufactured stories appear by accident or through lousy fact-checking. Americans also cite social media as a culprit: 89 percent say Facebook, YouTube and other sources are “responsible” for fake news, and 69 percent say these sites don’t do enough to halt the spread of fake news.

“The way the public sees it, social media is just one cog that keeps the fake news wheel turning,” observes Mr. Murray.

The fake news epidemic fosters noteworthy reactions elsewhere. Reuters reported Monday that Malaysia has approved a law against “fake news” that would allow for prison of up to six years for offenders — “shrugging off critics who say it was aimed at curbing dissent and free speech ahead of a general election.”

DEMOCRATS ‘TOO LIBERAL’

It’s just one poll, but it illustrates a Democratic dynamic that will become more intense as Election Day approaches. Is the Democratic Party just too liberal for the average voter? Uh, could be. An Economist/YouGov poll finds that 48 percent of registered U.S. voters say the party is “too liberal.” Even 13 percent of liberals agree.

See more numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

MARTIN HAS A MOMENT

A potential Democratic presidential candidate could be readying himself for the 2020 election. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley takes a very public stage Tuesday, appearing at the New England Council’s “Politics & Eggs” event at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire — a traditional stop for those aspiring to reach the White House. C-SPAN will cover the event live at 8 a.m. EST.

Mr. O’Malley has gone this route before. His 2016 presidential candidacy lasted nine months; the hopeful suspended his campaign after losing the Iowa caucuses to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernard Sanders, who each managed to win 49 percent of the vote. Mr. O’Malley endorsed the former.

“I am suspending this presidential bid. But I am not ending this fight,” Mr. O’Malley said at the time. “Our country is worth saving, the American dream is worth saving, and this planet is worth saving.”

So now it is on to New Hampshire. The telegenic Mr. O’Malley has an undeniable asset that should give his potential rivals pause, however. He is 55. Not 65, or 75. He’s already wooing college-age voters, penning op-eds and striking a presidential posture.

JOHN HAS A MOMENT

There must be something in the air. Ohio Gov. John Kasich — also in presidential posture mode — will be in the Granite State on Tuesday. Mr. Kasich journeys to Henniker, New Hampshire, for a “fireside chat” — part of a New England College speaker series.

“Once a longshot for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, Kasich concentrated his efforts on New Hampshire and came in second to Donald Trump in the Feb. 2016 GOP primary. He kept his campaign alive deep into the primary calendar and unlike Trump’s other rivals for the Republican nomination, Kasich never endorsed Trump for president,” notes the Concord Monitor. “Kasich, who describes himself as a ‘conservative problem solver,’ has remained a vocal critic of the President.”

C-SPAN will cover his speech a 5:30 p.m. EST.

FRIENDS OF POMPEO

So confirm the man, already. A group of 93 high-profile conservatives are urging the “swift confirmation of Mike Pompeo as secretary of state.” In a memo to hundreds of GOP lawmakers and fellow conservatives, the feisty group applauds Mr. Pompeo’s able management, legislative prowess and strategic thinking as a former congressman and CIA director. They also say he brings “a necessary and critical eye” to negotiations with North Korea and Russia, and has unapologetic regard for the sanctity of life, religious freedom and solidarity of the family.

“These principles will be key in re-building a State Department that, under President Obama, actively pushed a radical social policy around the world,” they further note.

The group includes former Attorney General Ed Meese, publisher Al Regnery, Heritage Action for America CEO Michael Needham, Less Government President Seton Motley, American Values President Gary Bauer, Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins and Ken Cuccinelli, president of the Senate Conservatives Fund.

POLL DU JOUR

•48 percent of registered U.S. voters say the Democratic Party is “too liberal”; 76 percent of Republicans, 40 percent of independents, 15 percent of Democrats agree and 13 percent of liberals agree.

•25 percent are not sure if the party is too liberal; 13 percent of Republicans, 38 percent of independents, 16 percent of Democrats and 11 percent of liberals agree.

•23 percent say the Democratic ideology is “about right”; 9 percent of Republicans, 11 percent of independents, 49 percent of Democrats agree and 41 percent of liberals agree.

•11 percent say the party is “not liberal enough”; 2 percent of Republicans, 10 percent of independents, 20 percent of Democrats and 36 percent of liberals agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,326 registered U.S. voters conducted March 25-27.

