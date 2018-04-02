Rep. Joaquin Castro on Monday achieved a degree of media saturation that even President Trump can only dream of, appearing “live” in separate, simultaneous interviews with cable networks MSNBC and CNN.

At 5:13 p.m. EDT, the Texas Democrat was discussing immigration and President Trump’s recent comments on the Dreamers with MSNBC “Meet The Press Daily” host Katy Tur.

Also exactly at 5:13 p.m. EDT, there was Mr. Castro, wearing the same rep tie and sitting in what looked to be the same San Antonio office, chatting on CNN’s “The Situation Room” with host Wolf Blitzer about immigration, President Trump’s recent comments on the Dreamers, and the status of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia-meddling probe.

Both interviews carried a tag on the screen saying the interview was “live.”

MSNBC’s Mr. Castro wrapped up his interview with Ms. Tur a minute before CNN’s Mr. Castro signed off with Mr. Blitzer.

There was no immediate word on how the congressman was able to defy physical laws and appear in both places at the same time.

A CNN source, speaking on background, insisted that Mr. Castro was actually talking to Mr. Blitzer at the time the interview was aired.

