Kellyanne Conway disputed a report Monday that pointed to her as the main White House leaker.

“Leakers get great press, and one day I will have my say. I really keep my counsel while I’m here,” Mrs. Conway, counselor to the president, said on Fox News.

The New York Post reported on Sunday that a new book by Ronald Kessler argues that Mrs. Conway is the “number one leaker.” The book “The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game” casts President Trump in a favorable light and says he will judged well by history.

“We don’t need a book to tell us Mr. Trump is going to be a great president,” Mrs. Conway said.

Mr. Kessler was on CNN over the weekend to describe his book, out Tuesday, and said Mrs. Conway ripped into former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

“She said the most mean, cutting and obviously untrue things about Reince, and I didn’t include them in the book because they were so unfair,” Mr. Kessler said on CNN.

He also said journalists covering the White House have text messages from Mrs. Conway bashing Mr. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, both advisers to the president. Mrs. Conway denied all of these allegations.

