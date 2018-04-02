Fox News planted its flag Monday — no surrender on Laura Ingraham.

In a statement Monday evening, Fox News said it would not knuckle under to the campaign against Ms. Ingraham and her advertisers by David Hogg and other gun-control advocates.

“We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” Fox News Co-President Jack Abernethy wrote.

Ms. Ingraham announced Friday that she’d be taking this week off.

She said this two days after Mr. Hogg, responding to a schoolyard taunt over his GPA and college rejections, told his 600,000 Twitter followers to tweet at 12 of Ms. Ingraham’s advertisers. After several companies said within the next day they’d cease advertising, Ms. Ingraham announced her vacation for the first time, prompting widespread rejoicing from left-wing groups.

Not so fast, Mr. Abernethy said. She will be back next week.

“We look forward to having Laura Ingraham back hosting her program next Monday when she returns from spring vacation with her children,” he said in a statement released to several news organizations.

Ms. Ingraham already had apologized to Mr. Hogg, but he did not accept it. He called Ms. Ingraham a bully, said the apology was insincere, and demanded that she denounce Fox News’ coverage of gun control.

Fox News commentator Kurt Schlichter cheered the statement with an all-capital-letters “Hell yeah.”

“Never give in to threats and bullying!” he continued on Twitter.

HELL YEAH, @foxnews. Never give in to threats and bullying! ||

BREAKING: Fox News Releases Statement About Laura Ingraham’s Future At Network https://t.co/l65vlCZmj3 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 2, 2018

