Democrat Randy Bryce, one of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s challengers, announced a $2.1 million haul on Monday for the last fundraising quarter, Roll Call reported.
Mr. Bryce’s campaign doubled its last fundraising quarter total of $1.2 million and has raised $4.75 million total. The campaign also has $2.3 million on hand, according to the report.
Despite the haul, the race will be challenging for Mr. Bryce in a district where Mr. Ryan won well over half the vote in 2016. President Trump also won the district by double-digit margins.
