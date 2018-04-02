White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Democrats are willing to sacrifice DACA recipients for the sake of winning in the midterm elections.

“The president made multiple offers on DACA. He wanted to see something get done, and Democrats refused to actually put something on the table or work with the president to get anything done,” Mrs. Sanders said on Fox News.

Mr. Trump made headlines over the holiday weekend after he tweeted out that there would not be a deal for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipients — those brought to the U.S. illegally as children. He said the Democrats didn’t act on a deal, and now the policy cannot continue. The program was set to end on March 5, but the decision was tied up in legal back-and-forth so people have been able to sign up in the meantime.

Mrs. Sanders said Democrats could’ve acted for months, but they chose not to for political reasons.

“I think it’s because we’re getting close to an election. They don’t want to see the president continue to win like he has for the past year and a half,” she said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.