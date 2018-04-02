EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Monday formally scrapped a key piece of the Obama administration’s fuel-efficiency standards for cars and light-duty trucks, throwing the future of the program into doubt.

In a statement, Mr. Pruitt said the program, known as the Corporate Average Fuel Economy, or CAFE standards, fell victim to politics during the final days of the Obama administration. He said his predecessors at the EPA rushed through rules governing fuel economy for model years 2022 through 2025, and that those rules simply aren’t realistic.

“The Obama Administration’s determination was wrong,” he said. “Obama’s EPA cut the midterm evaluation process short with politically charged expediency, made assumptions about the standards that didn’t comport with reality, and set the standards too high.”

The decision marks a major turning point for how the federal government handles fuel efficiency, and cuts apart what had been one of the most influential pieces of environmental rulemaking undertaken during the Obama presidency.

Under the rules, fleet-wide vehicle averages would’ve had to hit about 50 miles per gallon by 2025.

Mr. Pruitt also said he’ll begin working with the Transportation Department to develop more “appropriate” rules for 2022 to 2025, though it’s unclear exactly what those rules might look like.

The move also sets up a showdown between the federal government and California, which has authority to set its own fuel-efficiency rules and has said it won’t relax its standards, despite what the Trump administration does.

In response, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers said Mr. Pruitt’s move was the right one, and that the federal government must ensure vehicles remain affordable.

“Consumer research shows that the monthly payment is the top concern when car-shopping. So, to ensure ongoing fuel economy improvement, the wisest course of action is to keep new vehicles affordable so more consumers can replace an older car with a new vehicle that uses much less fuel — and offers more safety features,” the group said in a statement.

Environmentalists blasted the announcement and said it represents another decision by Mr. Pruitt to put the profits of corporate interests — in this case, car manufacturers — ahead of public health and clean air.

“These rollbacks from Scott Pruitt mean Americans will pay more at the pump while our air gets dirtier, just so Pruitt can help the corporate lobbyists and polluters who give him favors and marching orders,” said Michael Brune, executive director of the Sierra Club. “Pruitt’s decision to side with Ford and the Auto Alliance rather than the overwhelming majority of Americans who want these clean car standards should come as no surprise as this is an administrator who focuses solely on what’s best for corporate polluters, not the public. But make no mistake, we will continue fighting back to protect these standards and the health of our communities.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.