A Maryland military employee has been arrested and indicted for the production, transportation and possession of child pornography, the Department of Justice said Monday.

Spencer E. Steckman, who lived in Silver Spring, Maryland, before moving to Japan last November, was charged on March 26 with one count of production of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Between August 17, 2017 and September 22, 2017, Mr. Steckman is alleged to have enticed a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose for producing child pornography, according to the indictment. In mid-November, 2017, Mr. Steckman moved to Japan to work with Commander Navy Region Japan. By traveling to Japan, Mr. Steckman transported and possessed child pornography, prosecutors said.

Mr. Steckman was detained by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in Japan on March 27 and transported back to Maryland by the U.S. Marshals Service on April 1.

The FBI’s Baltimore Field Division and the Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case, with assistance from NCIS. Trial Attorney Jessica Urban of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Baldwin of the District of Maryland are prosecuting the case.

