President Trump slammed the Justice Department on Monday for failing to timely provide requested documents to Congress.

“So sad that the Department of “Justice” and the FBI are slow walking, or even not giving, the unredacted documents requested by Congress. An embarrassment to our country!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Trump was seemingly referring to subpoenas sent from the House Judiciary Committee to the Justice Department for FBI documents on the Hillary Clinton email server case. Members of Congress have previously claimed that the department is slow to answer congressional requests in other cases such as the collusion case involving the Trump campaign and Russia.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said that if the department does not provide the documents after Congress returns next week from a two-week recess, then officials should be held in contempt.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.