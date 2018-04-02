President Trump slammed the Justice Department on Monday for failing to timely provide requested documents to Congress.
“So sad that the Department of “Justice” and the FBI are slow walking, or even not giving, the unredacted documents requested by Congress. An embarrassment to our country!” Mr. Trumptweeted.
Mr. Trump was seemingly referring to subpoenas sent from the House Judiciary Committee to the Justice Department for FBI documents on the Hillary Clinton email server case. Members of Congress have previously claimed that the department is slow to answer congressional requests in other cases such as the collusion case involving the Trump campaign and Russia.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said that if the department does not provide the documents after Congress returns next week from a two-week recess, then officials should be held in contempt.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.