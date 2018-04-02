Police are investigating a politically motivated assault against a supporter of President Trump in a bohemian enclave of Washington, D.C.

According to a report on WTTG channel 5, the assault took place at a recent overnight outside Surfside restaurant in the 1800 block of N Street near Dupont Circle.

The restaurant’s surveillance cameras captured video of the suspects, both black women. D.C. police released the video and the Washington Fox affiliate posted it.

Citing the police report, Fox-5 reported that the victim, whom the channel didn’t name, got involved in a conversation with the two suspects, both women, and their male friend.

The victim claimed that she was assaulted after she told them “I support Donald Trump,” even though the male friend tried to stop them.

