Former Mexican President Vicente Fox said the U.S. is facing “decay” and called President Trump a “spoiled child” after the president said he’s no longer willing to deal on granting permanent legal status to illegal immigrants under the Obama-era DACA program.

Mr. Fox, who as president of his country from 2000 to 2006 oversaw a massive exodus of people to the U.S., praised the DACA program that protects hundreds of thousands of them from deportation.

“Acting like a spoiled child, won’t get you anywhere in politics!” Mr. Fox said via Twitter.

“DACA is not only a program, it’s a way of living for hundreds of thousands of young people. America wake up and stop him! U.S. Congress needs to prevent this child from destroying what’s left of the American Dream,” Mr. Fox said.

He also said the U.S. is facing “decay,” and said Mr. Trump had “stolen” the country.

His comments came after Mr. Trump’s comments both in Twitter and in person over the past couple days saying Democrats have refused to deal on DACA, and so no agreement will happen this year.

Instead, Mr. Trump demanded Mexico do more to control its own borders to prevent the flow of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants who are coming from Central America up through Mexico, trying to reach the U.S.

A new caravan of perhaps 1,500 illegal immigrants making its way through Mexico to the U.S., where many hope to demand asylum, has put a fine point on the matter.

U.S. officials have complained that those Central Americans seeking asylum should often be asking for safe haven in Mexico, which is considered a safe country, rather than continuing on to the U.S.

Mr. Trump highlighted the Caravan and said unless Mexico does more to stop illegal immigrants traversing their territory, he would cancel the North American Free Trade Agreement that’s helped boost Mexico’s economy.

Mr. Fox on Monday, tweeting in both English and Spanish, said that NAFTA “is a win-win” for both countries.

