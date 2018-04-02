The White House confirmed Monday that President Trump has proposed a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the White House.

But press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the White House is only one of the possible locations that Mr. Trump suggested in the phone call with Mr. Putin two weeks ago.

“As the president himself confirmed on March 20 … the two had discussed a bilateral meeting in the ‘not-too-distant future’ at a number of potential venues, including the White House,” she said. “We have nothing further to add at this time.”

Since their phone call, however, Mr. Trump has expelled 60 Russian suspected spies from the U.S. and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England. The U.S. and its allies blame Russia for the poison attack.

Russia retaliated against the U.S. by expelling 60 Americans, as well as dozens of other countries’ diplomats.

